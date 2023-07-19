“Hell N Back”

Bakar is a singer and songwriter from London. In 2018 he put out his first release, Badkid. A year later, he put out the EP, Will You Be My Yellow?, and this September, he’s releasing his second full-length album, Halo. One of Bakar’s tracks from the EP and the upcoming album is a song called “Hell N Back,” which went platinum, and hit number one on Billboard’s Triple A Charts. For this episode, Bakar told me how he wrote “Hell N Back,” and all the unexpected twists and turns it took before it became a hit.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.