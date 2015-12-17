“Stonemilker”

In January 2015, Björk released Vulnicura. She described it as “a complete heartbreak album.” And in November, she released Vulnicura Strings, a companion album that stripped away the electronics. In this episode, Björk breaks down the making of both the original version of the song “Stonemilker,” as well as the strings version. She traces her writing and recording process for the track, her collaboration with the electronic producer Arca, and why she wanted to make a second version.

You can find Björk’s podcast, Sonic Symbolism, here.

Watch the music video for Stonemilker:



You can buy Vulnicura and Vulnicura Strings from Björk’s webstore, or on iTunes.

