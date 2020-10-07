View this post on Instagram
Dua Lipa is a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter from London. Her second album, Future Nostalgia, came out in March 2020. It hit #1 on the charts in thirteen countries, and it was shortlisted for the UK’s Mercury Prize.
Dua co-wrote the song “Levitating” with some of her closest collaborators, including producer Stephen Kozmeniuk, AKA Koz. In this episode, Dua and Koz break down “Levitating” and how Dua’s childhood memories shaped its sound.
You can buy or stream “Levitating” here.
got given this “sugaboo” necklace from my OG’s Sarah Hudson and Clarence Coffee Jr. on my birthday… meant 2 be!!! love making music with my fwens @the_koz ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Kj9PE7pzzX
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 2, 2020
Illustration by Carlos Lerma.
footnotes
Jamiroquai
Prince
Blondie
Roland VP-330 synthesizer
Sarah Hudson – co-writer
Clarence Coffee Jr. – co-writer
Austin Powers
Stuart Price – producer
Bosco Kante – talkbox player