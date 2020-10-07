“Levitating”

Dua Lipa is a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter from London. Her second album, Future Nostalgia, came out in March 2020. It hit #1 on the charts in thirteen countries, and it was shortlisted for the UK’s Mercury Prize.

Dua co-wrote the song “Levitating” with some of her closest collaborators, including producer Stephen Kozmeniuk, AKA Koz. In this episode, Dua and Koz break down “Levitating” and how Dua’s childhood memories shaped its sound.

You can buy or stream “Levitating” here.

got given this “sugaboo” necklace from my OG’s Sarah Hudson and Clarence Coffee Jr. on my birthday… meant 2 be!!! love making music with my fwens @the_koz ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Kj9PE7pzzX — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 2, 2020