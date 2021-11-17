The movie Dune was released on October 21, 2021. It’s the most recent adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic science fiction novel from 1965. The film was directed by Denis Villeneuve, and the score was written by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer . Hans Zimmer has scored over 200 films, been nominated for Oscars eleven times. He and Denis Villeneuve first worked together on the film Blade Runner 2049. Dune tells the story of the Atreides family as they relocate from their home world to the desert planet Arrakis. When Hans Zimmer first started working on the music, he made what he calls a “sketchbook” – creating motifs and themes that might occur in the film. And in this episode, he takes us through the first sketch he did for Dune. It’s called “Paul’s Dream.”
You can buy or stream “Paul’s Dream” here.
Illustration by Carlos Lerma.
footnotes
Loire Cotler, vocals
Lisa Gerard, vocals
Suzanne Waters, vocals
Edie Lehmann Boddicker, vocals
Tina Guo, cello
Guthrie Govan, guitar
Pedro Eustache, duduk
Joe Walker, film editor
Duduk, instrument
Pink Floyd – “Eclipse” from Dark Side of the Moon
Klaus Schulze – “Frank Herbert”
Alejandro Jodorowsky
David Lynch’s Dune
John Williams, composer of Star Wars