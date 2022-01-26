Franz Ferdinand – “Take Me Out”
LISTEN: APPLE PODCASTS · SPOTIFY · OTHER APPS
The band Franz Ferdinand formed in 2002, in Glasgow, Scotland. They’ve won the Mercury Prize and two BRIT Awards, and have five Grammy nominations, and they’ve sold millions of albums. One of their first singles is this song, “Take Me Out,” and it’s also their biggest hit. In this episode, singer and guitarist Alex Kapranos tells the story of how he and his bandmates made the song, from the original home demo to the final studio recording.
You can buy or stream “Take Me Out” here.
Illustration by Carlos Lerma.
footnotes
Enemy at the Gates, film
Howlin’ Wolf, blues musician
Giorgio Miroder, composer
D.A.F. – “Als wär’s das letzte Mal”