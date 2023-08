“So Afraid” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song Exploder (@songexploder) on Oct 15, 2018 at 10:03am PDT Janelle Monáe is an award-winning musician and actress who released her first record in 2007. She’s been nominated for multiple Grammys and starred in the Oscar films Moonlight and Hidden Figures. In April 2018, she released her third album, Dirty Computer, which includes the song “So Afraid.” In this episode, Janelle Monáe takes “So Afraid” apart to explain how she built it, step by step—beginning with a trip to the dentist.

Buy or stream “So Afraid” here. You can buy her album, Dirty Computer on vinyl here.

For a transcript of this episode, click here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.