“Appointments”

A post shared by Song Exploder (@songexploder) on Jan 17, 2018 at 10:03am PST

Julien Baker is from Memphis, Tennessee. She released her second album, Turn Out The Lights, in October 2017, on Matador Records. The New York Times called her music “devastating”, Pitchfork gave the album Best New Music, and Stereogum included her album at #13 in their Top 50 albums of the year. In this episode, Julien tells the story of her song “Appointments,” and how writing it helped her work through her thoughts around addiction, depression, and relationships. Julien also takes apart the track “Over,” which was written as part of Appointments, but then split off as a separate track.

You can get “Appointments” on iTunes.

For a transcript of this episode, click here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.