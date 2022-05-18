“This Is a Photograph”

Kevin Morby is a singer and songwriter based in Kansas City. He’s put out seven albums since 2013, including his most recent one, This Is a Photograph which just came out on May 13th, 2022. For this episode, I talked to Kevin about the title track from This Is a Photograph. It’s a story about his family, the pandemic, and memories of times that have happened — and times that haven’t happened yet.

You can buy or stream “This Is a Photograph” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.