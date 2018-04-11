“Top of the World”
Kimbra is a singer from New Zealand. Her first album came out in 2011, and in 2013 she won two Grammys for her collaboration with Gotye, the multiplatinum hit song “Somebody That I Used to Know.” In this episode, Kimbra breaks down a song from 2018 called “Top of the World,” a song she also made in collaboration—this time with artists Skrillex and Diplo.
