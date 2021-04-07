“Can’t Fight”

Lianne La Havas is a singer and songwriter from London. She’s been nominated for a Grammy and a Brit award, and in 2020, she released her third album. In this episode, she breaks down her song “Can’t Fight,” and traces its evolution — along with her own evolution – over several years.

You can buy or stream “Can’t Fight” here.