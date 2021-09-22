“Thumbs”



Lucy Dacus is a singer and songwriter from Richmond, Virginia. She put out her first album in 2016, and in 2018 she formed the band boygenius with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. In June 2021, she released her third album, Home Video, which includes the song “Thumbs.” The first time I heard it, I knew I wanted to ask Lucy about how and why she made it. After some COVID testing, we spoke in person here in Los Angeles, and she told me the story of how “Thumbs” took months and months to get right.

You can buy or stream “Thumbs” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.