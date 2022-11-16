“Never Forget”





Omah Lay is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer. He’s one of the young stars of Afrobeats, the West African genre that’s become a global phenomenon. His new album Boy Alone features a collaboration with Justin Bieber. But for this episode, Omah talked to me about the song “Never Forget.” Boy Alone was Omah’s late father’s nickname, and the song “Never Forget” was inspired by him.

You can buy or stream “Never Forget” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.