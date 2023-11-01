Liar

I think one of the hardest things there is to do in music is to write a love song that expresses something real. I read that the song “Liar” by Paramore was written by Hayley Williams, the singer of the band, about her longtime bandmate Taylor York, and about the feelings she started to realize she’d had for him. Paramore has been a band for over 20 years, since Hayley and Taylor and Zac Farro, who plays drums, were all young teenagers. Paramore’s won a Grammy for Best Rock Song, and they have multiple platinum albums. But with all that history, Taylor and Hayley only recently became a couple.

“Liar” is a song off of their most recent album, This Is Why, which came out in February 2023. So I talked to Hayley, Taylor and Zac in their studio about how their song first came about, and what it means to them.

You can buy or stream “Liar” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.

For a transcript of this episode, click here.