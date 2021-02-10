“Say So (feat. JoJo)”



PJ Morton is a singer, songwriter, and producer. He’s the first artist ever to be nominated for a Grammy for the Best R&B album three years in a row. In 2020, he won the Grammy for Best R&B song for his track, “Say So,” which is a duet with the singer JoJo, a platinum-selling artist in her own right. But that version of “Say So” almost didn’t come to exist. In this episode, PJ takes us through his original voice memos, the demos, and the isolated pieces of the final studio recording, as he tells the story of how the track was created, then disappeared, and then got re-created, and ultimately became one of his biggest songs.

You can buy or stream “Say So” here.