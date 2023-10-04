Archie, Marry Me

Alvvays is from Toronto. Their first album came out in 2014, and they’ve put out two other albums since then. In Canada, they’ve won the Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year, and all three of their albums have been shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize.

Their first song was also one of their biggest hits. It’s called “Archie, Marry Me.” Rolling Stone and Stereogum named it one of the best songs of the last decade. So for this episode, I talked about it with Molly Rankin and Alec O’Hanley from the band. The two of them are pretty quiet about their relationship other than being bandmates, but they told me a lot about the song, which I would count nowadays as an indie rock classic.

You can buy or stream “Archie, Marry Me” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.

For a transcript of this episode, click here.