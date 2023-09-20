From The Start

Laufey is a singer and songwriter originally from Iceland. She studied piano and cello as a kid. When she was 15, she was a guest soloist with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. She went to Berklee College of Music in Boston, and that’s when she started writing songs. While she was still a student, she had a number one hit on Icelandic radio. Her first album debuted at number one on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist chart. Her second album, Bewitched, came out in September 2023. And for this episode, I talked to Laufey about the breakout hit from that new album: a song called “From The Start.”

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.

