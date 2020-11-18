“Everything I Wanted”

Billie Eilish started releasing music when she was 14 years old. Her debut album came out last year, when she was 17. It debuted at Number 1 on Billboard, went triple platinum, and won her five Grammys. Billie made that record with her brother and creative partner, producer and artist Finneas O’Connell, in their parents’ house in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

While working on that album, they also started writing this song, “Everything I Wanted,” which came out as a single in November 2019. It was Billie’s second top ten hit, and it went double platinum, too. In this episode, you’ll hear some of the original voice memos Billie and Finneas made while writing, and the two of them explain why the song was almost never finished.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.

If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK, or text HELLO to 741-741. You’re not alone. And if you’d like to make a donation to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, you can do so here.