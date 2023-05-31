Feist is a singer-songwriter from Canada. She put out her first solo album in 1999. She’s won 11 Juno awards, including two for Artist of the Year, and she has four Grammy nominations. She’s also been a member of the band Broken Social Scene since 2001.
In April 2023, Feist put out her sixth album, Multitudes. And for this episode, I talked to her about how she made the opening song from that album, called “In Lightning.”
You can buy or stream “In Lightning” here.
Illustration by Carlos Lerma.
footnotes:
Robbie Lackritz – producer
Mocky – producer
Todd Dahlhoff – multi-instrumentalist
Amir Yaghmai – multi-instrumentalist
Shahzad Ismaily
Gabe Noel
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Michael Harris – engineer
Mike Mills – film director (and co-producer)
Banff Center for Arts and Creativity – location of Feist’s artist’s residency
Moog Rogue – synth
Key Change – Mocky record