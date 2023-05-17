“Run” (feat. Bobby McFerrin)

Madison McFerrin is a singer, songwriter, and producer from New York. She’s sung with legends like Aretha Franklin, George Clinton, and De La Soul & The Roots. Madison’s first EP came out in 2016, and last week, she released her debut album, I Hope You Can Forgive Me. In the years between the EP and the album, Madison started producing her own music. It wasn’t really her plan, but something that developed over the course of the pandemic. For this episode, I talked to Madison about a song from her album called “Run.” It was inspired by Madison’s discovery that she’s the descendant of a woman who escaped slavery. And it features guest vocals from Madison’s father, Grammy-winner Bobby McFerrin.

You can buy or stream “Run” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.

