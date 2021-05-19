“Follow You”

Imagine Dragons are a Grammy-winning band from Las Vegas, Nevada. They’ve sold over 20 millions albums so far, and they were the most streamed band on Spotify in 2018. In March of this year, they released the song “Follow You.” Singer Dan Reynolds started the song at home, and then later, the band took it to the studio Shangri-La, to record parts of it with legendary producer Rick Rubin. In this episode, Dan breaks down the song, which tells a deeply personal story of his relationship to his wife.

You can buy or stream “Follow You” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.