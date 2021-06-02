“Black Dog”

Arlo Parks is a singer and songwriter from London. In January 2021, she released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. It hit number three on the UK charts, and she won this year’s BRIT award for Breakthrough Artist. Last year, NME called her song “Black Dog” the year’s “most devastating song.” In this episode, she breaks down “Black Dog,” which she made with producer Gianluca Buccellati.

I want to let you know that the song being discussed is about someone who is alive and well today, but was going through a period of depression and anxiety. Both the song and the interview allude to suicide, so please be mindful before listening. If you’re thinking about suicide, or if you have a friend who is, or if you just need someone to talk to right now, you can get support by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or by texting HOME to 741-741, which is the Crisis Text Line. If you’re outside of the U.S., check out the list of international hotlines at suicide.org.

You can buy or stream “Black Dog” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.