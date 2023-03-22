“Kiss from a Rose”







Seal is a multi-Grammy-winning singer and songwriter from England. His song “Kiss from a Rose” was first released in 1994, on his second album. It was a huge hit, thanks in part to being featured in the movie Batman Forever. It landed on the top ten charts in multiple countries, and eventually went quadruple platinum in the US. At the 1996 Grammys, it won Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

“Kiss from a Rose” becoming a hit was not a foregone conclusion, though. Seal almost didn’t record it. And when it was first released, it didn’t make much of a splash. But for this episode, Seal and his longtime collaborator, producer Trevor Horn, told me the story of what it took to bring “Kiss from a Rose” to life.

You can buy or stream “Kiss from a Rose” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.

For a transcript of this episode, click here.