“Passed Me By”





Yaeji is a singer, songwriter, and producer from New York. During her childhood, she moved between Queens, Atlanta, and Seoul. While she was at college in the States, she started DJing, and releasing her own music. That led to two EPs in 2017, and since then, she’s also done remixes for Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Robyn. Yaeji won the International Breakthrough Award at the AIM Awards in 2020. This week she’s releasing her debut album, With A Hammer.

For this episode, I talked to Yaeji about her song “Passed Me By.” She sings the song in Korean and English, and she told me how using both languages gives her a broader palette to express her ideas.

You can buy or stream “Passed Me By” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.

For a transcript of this episode, click here.