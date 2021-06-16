“This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us”

Sparks are the brothers Ron and Russell Mael, a legendary duo from Los Angeles. Over the last 50 years, they’ve released 25 albums. They’ve collaborated with Giorgio Moroder and Franz Ferdinand, and they’ve influenced bands like Joy Division, Faith No More, Björk, and countless others. Director Edgar Wright, whose films include Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver, and Scott Pilgrim vs the World, has made a documentary about the band called The Sparks Brothers. It premiered at Sundance, and comes out in theaters on Friday, June 18th. In this episode, Ron and Russell break down their hit song, “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us,” which came out in 1974.

You can buy or stream “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for the Both of Us” here.

Illustration by Carlos Lerma.